Wednesday’s weather will be fantastic, storms possible Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Most of the weather over the next five days will be quite nice. Wednesday will be a beautiful day with light winds and highs in the low 80s. Thursday comes with a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms. And, while we like the temperatures for Friday, it looks to be quite windy with strong North winds. It’s a little cool this morning, but this afternoon is going to be fantastic with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 80s.