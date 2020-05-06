Wednesday’s weather will be fantastic, storms possible Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Most of the weather over the next five days will be quite nice. Wednesday will be a beautiful day with light winds and highs in the low 80s. Thursday comes with a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms. And, while we like the temperatures for Friday, it looks to be quite windy with strong North winds. It’s a little cool this morning, but this afternoon is going to be fantastic with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 80s.
We’re going to keep an eye on the radar late Thursday afternoon. That’s when we could see severe thunderstorms develop producing very large hail and high winds. Based on the latest weather data, it looks like thunderstorms will be isolated. Friday will be mostly sunny but very windy, with strong North winds and high temperatures near 70.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
