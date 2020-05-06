WF gyms share reopening plans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Unlike hair salons, gyms and workout places will have to wait another week until they can open. May 18 is the date Governor Gregg Abbott has decided they may reopen.
“We actually reached out to a company that makes specific cleaning like wipes and implements for gym equipment, and we’ve got a lot of their stuff just kind of sitting in our closet ready to be utilized, outdoor space as well,” said Drew Hill, owner of Endunamoo Strength and Conditioning.
Hill just moved into a brand-new space so he is ready to take his online workouts onsite. Flex Appeal has been doing online routines as well.
“It’s really important to us to get our members back in the gym because we know how physical fitness is great, not only for physical well-being but also mental well-being," said Trista Eason, owner of Flex Appeal. “A lot of clients who just really thrive on the community aspect of our gym and when you’re isolated, you really do feel totally alone and we understand that. But also we’re really looking forward to just getting back together and getting our community back together.”
Eason has a whole list of safety measures she’ll be taking as soon as their facilities open to all their members again.
“Under the governor’s orders, we all have to wear latex gloves," said Eason. “We’ve got those ordered. We’re going to check everyone’s temperature when they come in to make sure no one’s running a fever. We’ve got the questions to ask.”
All owners agree safety is the top priority and there ready to get back to what they know and love.
“So there are, of course, concerns about the growing cases of COVID-19 as businesses continue to open," said Carson Ford, owner of Balance Yoga+ Barre. "But as business owners, we are ready to get back to as much normalcy as we possibly can. We’re taking every possible measure to continue to serve our community the way that we can.”
