After warm & windy Thursday, strong thunderstorms possible tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today’s weather headline is the risk of severe thunderstorms this evening. The window of opportunity to see thunderstorms will be between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Perhaps only two or three thunderstorms may impact the entire 20 county News Channel 6 viewing area, but any storm that develops could produce very large hail, perhaps tennis ball to baseball size hail, along with Winds of over 60 miles per hour.
Today is going to be a much warmer and windier day than yesterday. Winds will be strong out of the South, and high temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Friday will be a very windy day and a noticeably cooler day with high temperatures only in the mid and upper 60s. A Mother’s Day weekend looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies and high is in the seventies
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
