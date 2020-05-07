Animal shelters and rescues facing challenges from COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Through the pandemic, animal shelters and rescues are continuing to work to keep animals safe.
“We’re still getting calls from the city, can you please help,” Kimber Hopkins, founder and president of Emily’s Legacy Rescue, said.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue is always ready to help animal services whenever possible...
but bringing in more cats and dogs during COVID-19 has made it harder to find them new families...
As they can’t hold their regular events at Petco.
“A lot of them are not being seen as much as we normally do because we’re not there every weekend,” Hopkins said.
The Wilbarger Humane Society stopped voluntary surrenders for a period of time but were still seeing strays coming in.
as many were stocking up on supplies, they started to run low until community members stepped in.
“Thankfully we had some really amazing donors that were able to get their hands on things we needed and brought them out to help us keep the animals comfy out here,” Suzie Streit, office manager of the Wilbarger Humane Society, said.
The humane society has had to cut down on surgeries but has helped to keep animals safe during this time. Even helping cover the cost of a neutering for an animal that was brought in, but the owner couldn’t afford due to losing their job.
“They were doing the responsible thing and we wanted to be able to do it, it was a small price to pay to pay it forward,” Streit said.
All agree that now is the time to foster or adopt and that being at home will make the change easier to adapt to.
“Animals are still in need, it doesn’t stop we still have to do what we can to have a good outcome for them,” Hopkins said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.