Burkburnett Ministerial Alliance hosts Prayer Day parade

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Thursday was the National Day of Prayer and there was a parade in Burkburnett to commemorate it.
The Burkburnett Ministerial Alliance set up at the Burkburnett Community Center’s parking lot for residents to off their prayers while staying in their cars so they can still social distance.
“We usually meet together at noon time on this day," Rev. Liz Talbert, First United Methodist Church of Burkburnett pastor. "We know that wasn’t a good idea so we thought instead we gather in vehicles and create some kind of caravan or parade.”
Each vehicle was given a placard with suggestions on who to pray for, including first responders and their families and law enforcement officers.
