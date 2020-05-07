Electra ISD announces 2020 graduation plans

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - Electra ISD has announced their 2020 graduation ceremony will take place Friday, June 5.
The ceremony will take place at Tiger Stadium football field at 8 p.m.
Tickets will be required for attendance and there will be a limit on the number of guests per graduate.
The exact number of guests allowed is still being determined and more information will be released as soon as it is available.
If needed, the school will use June 6 and June 12 as alternate dates for graduation.
