Florist makes changes for a COVID-19 Mother’s Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mother’s Day is almost here, and while many florists are used to being elbow deep into orders by now this year is a little different. The pandemic has them trying new things and adapting their services.
“A lot of customers like to come in and look and touch and hand-select, and that’s been probably the worst part is not actually being able to let everybody in the shop," said Ann Marie Payne, owner of Mystic Floral and Garden INC. “We normally have pretty heavy foot traffic, you know, for about a flower shop. It’s really hard not to actually be able to interact with customers. That’s really complicated.”
She adds that some of her usual delivery spots are not allowing them to drop off flowers and there aren’t contact deliveries at some places.
“That’s kind of hurting I think, not so much even the business side of it, I am more from the customer side of it that really has been hurting my heart this week, because I’m just being told no,” said Payne.
As for Mother’s Day, florists rely on other florists in other cities to fill the order and many are closed or just can’t do it this year because of COVID-19.
Over at Iowa Park Florist, her storefront is open for business and there are some orders, but it’s a little slow.
“It’s definitely down for Mother’s Day," said Karen Skasick, owner of Iowa Park Florist,” I have not seemed to receive as many calls. You know, they’re not spending as much."
Both owners are leaning heavily on the local community, local vendors, and hopefully income from local events that may get rescheduled, but even that’s not a safe bet during these difficult times.
“Our local wholesaler that was based out of Wichita Falls closed its doors completely," said Skasick. “She is not opening back up.”
Both are filling orders for Mothers Day and taking things one day at a time.
