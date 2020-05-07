Funeral held for Lake Arrowhead drowning victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Lake Arrowhead drowning victim was laid to rest by family and friends Thursday.
Services for 25-year-old Samuel Dwayne Shirley of Wichita Falls were held at First Baptist and Crestview Memorial Park.
Shirley drowned in the lake last Friday.
He was a graduate of Holliday High School and Midwestern State University and was a coach and World History teacher, first in Iowa Park, and most recently in Weatherford.
