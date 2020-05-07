Funeral held for Lake Arrowhead drowning victim

Samuel Dwayne Shirley (Source: kauz)
May 7, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 5:47 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Lake Arrowhead drowning victim was laid to rest by family and friends Thursday.

Services for 25-year-old Samuel Dwayne Shirley of Wichita Falls were held at First Baptist and Crestview Memorial Park.

Shirley drowned in the lake last Friday.

He was a graduate of Holliday High School and Midwestern State University and was a coach and World History teacher, first in Iowa Park, and most recently in Weatherford.

