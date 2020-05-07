One new COVID-19 case in Wichita County, total now 71

One new COVID-19 case in Wichita County, total now 71
May 7, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 6:41 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Thursday.

There are now a total of 71 cases in Wichita County. One person has been hospitalized.

There have been 51 total recoveries, 2,538 negative tests and 2 deaths.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

Case 71

The patient is 70+ and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. This is a community spread case.

