One new COVID-19 case in Wichita County, total now 71

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Thursday.
There are now a total of 71 cases in Wichita County. One person has been hospitalized.
There have been 51 total recoveries, 2,538 negative tests and 2 deaths.
Case 71
The patient is 70+ and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. This is a community spread case.
