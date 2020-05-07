Petrolia community hosts blood drive in honor of late teacher

PETROLIA, Texas (TNN) - The Petrolia community hosted a blood drive Thursday in honor of one of their teachers.
Petrolia High School teacher Mrs. Kimberly Prewitt lost her battle with cancer a few weeks ago.
The community was excited to gather for the first time in a while to remember and honor her with blood donations.
As you can imagine, it was an emotional day for her family and friends.
“Thank you is not a good enough word today," said Vickie Kimbrough, mother of Kimberly Prewitt. "It’s not a good enough expression to say thank you for loving my Kimberly, and taking care of my Kimberly, on the bad days. But loving her through this, and continuing to show your love and respect.”
At least 20 students, teachers, and community members traveled to the High School to donate.
