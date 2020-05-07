Police: Suspect arrested after 3 dead in string of Houston shootings

May 7, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT - Updated May 7 at 6:19 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot three men during the span of less than an hour at separate locations in Houston.

Police say the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey, was believed to be driving a car that was stolen from the scene of the first slaying.

Police arrested Kelsey early Thursday.

Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner says the Wednesday night shootings appear to be drug-related.

The first shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. and left one man dead and another person injured.

Names of the dead weren’t immediately released.

