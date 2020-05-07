Senior Spotlight: Windthorst baseball

WINDTHORST, Texas (TNN) - When it comes to sports in small towns, you can find athletes who have played together since they were little.
For the Windthorst baseball team, its five seniors have a bond that started back in 3rd grade.
“Throughout the years of high school, junior high and elementary, we just built a bond that is unbreakable," Windthorst baseball senior Tyler Etheredge said. "We were just like brothers.”
“We would all jump in front of a train for each other," Windthorst baseball senior Awtry Blagg said. "So it just would have been fun to play with.”
“We’ve been playing with the same team since third grade," Windthorst baseball senior Gavin Steinberger said. "Playing travel ball and at the Y and it’s just what we’ve been looking forward to, going all the way and winning state.”
And the Trojans weren’t too far off last year, losing in the regional final in a doubleheader for the history books.
But despite losing a few key players from that team, these seniors liked their chances this year.
“Last year we lost in the 5th round, we were so mad, this year we wanted to go a round further and win it all," Steinberger said.
“I think we could have gone to state," Windthorst baseball senior Gage McNally said. "I was extremely confident and I was ready, but we just didn’t get the chance.”
For Gag, Gavin, Tyler, Awtry and Bryson Jackson, their time as Trojans came to an end when they didn’t even know it.
But they say their time in Windthorst will carry with them into their next phases of life.
“Watching the younger kids grow with us, it was a fun time and I’m going to miss it," McNally said.
“Everyone around here is just like family, they are all great people," Etheredge said. "Community is amazing, coaches are amazing, it’s just great.”
“A lot of friendships, a lot of hard times, a lot of good times and a lot of fun times," Blagg said. "I’m just going to miss these guys.”
