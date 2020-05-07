STATE UPDATE: 12 new cases in Caddo Co., Stephens Co. fully recovered

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says there have been 129 new cases and seven new deaths reported across the state.
Two of the deaths happened in the last 24 hours, the other five happened betwen April 20 and May 5.
No new deaths were reported in Southwest Oklahoma.
Caddo County has 12 new cases and Comanche County shows two new cases.
Stephens County shows all of their cases have recovered.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.