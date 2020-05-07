WF police arrest man for aggravated robbery, drug possession

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested one man Wednesday for drug possession and an aggravated robbery warrant.
WFPD reports an officer saw the suspect, Noah Leverett, leaving the Sun Valley Apartments around 8 p.m. in his girlfriend’s car. The officer knew Leverett had a warrant out for his arrest.
The officer pulled the car over and had Leverett get out of the vehicle. He then asked Leverett if he had anything illegal in his possession.
Leverett pulled out a small baggie containing several differently colored pills. He attempted to conceal the pills behind his leg and then threw them to the passenger of the car.
The officer got possession of the pills and they tested positive for Ecstasy. The baggie weighed 4.67 grams.
The aggravated robbery warrant came from May 4 when Leverett stole a deposit of $3,700 in the 1800 block of 10th Street. $480 was recovered as Leverett fled the scene.
One victim was pushed over and another was scratched.
Leverett is being charged with the following:
- A warrant for aggravated robbery from May 4
- Possession of a controlled substance over 4 grams and under 400 grams
- Tampering with evidence
Leverett’s total bond was set at $40,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
