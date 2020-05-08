Application open for MSU students to receive stimulus funds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University is in the process of distributing $2.2 million in stimulus funds to students in need.
“We’ve received over 700 applications so far," explained Beth Reissenweber, “a lot of students we need to touch and help.”
On May 1, a one-time $250 payment was given to over 3,000 students; only about one-third of the total amount given to the university.
“We have about two-thirds of that t$2.2 million so it all depends on how many students and what their needs are,” she said.
Reissenweber, the university’s vice president of administration and finance, said those needs can vary from student to student, which is why students will fill out an application to receive aid versus basing it off of information already on hand.
“Some students' needs are higher; some are lower,” she said.
“I think just being aware of how a crisis has a lot of different pieces,” added university president Dr. Suzanne Shipley, “and you need to do everything you can to stay aware of those pieces.”
Reissenweber said she wanted to make the application process as easy as possible. Students are able to access it directly from their student portal.
“All they have to do is click some boxes and they’re good to go,” she said.
She said the maximum amount each student can receive is $1,000, and the process for reviewing applications has already begun. She said the earliest money will begin going to students is May 18.
