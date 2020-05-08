Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week: Iowa Park CISD, Windthorst ISD, WFISD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday’s good news is a little bit sad, it’s the end of Teacher Appreciation Week.
This time we’re highlighting Iowa Park CISD, teachers in Windthorst who earned a barbecue lunch from their district and a few more teachers from Wichita Falls ISD.
Just because it’s the end of the week doesn’t mean we will stop appreciating our teachers.
One big, huge final thanks to all of the teachers, paraprofessionals and administrators that set up Texoma’s kids for bright futures.
You can find our other Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week stories down below:
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.