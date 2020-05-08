Cold front delivers a very windy and cooler Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are waking up to very strong North winds, courtesy of a cold front which came through after midnight. Today will be a mostly sunny and windy day and thanks to the cold front, temperatures will be in the 60s all day. Overnight we saw thunderstorms ahead of that cold fronts produce damaging winds and large Hale especially over parts of South Central Oklahoma and North Texas east of Interstate 35. We expect to see partly to mostly skies throughout the day.