Damaging wind speeds and large hail in Quanah

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Storms around the area caused quite a bit of damage last night, especially in and around Quanah.
Strong winds and large hail are to blame.
There's nothing that suggested a tornado did any this damage.
Pictures and videos were sent in by viewers on Facebook.
Winds were estimated to be approximately 70 miles an hour.
One building in downtown Quanah off main street got the entire front wall completely ripped off.
Hail was also reported up to baseball size during this storm last night.
