Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — The lawyer for the wife of Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas says she is being subjected to an “unfounded ongoing investigation” by Texas police after she allegedly pointed a loaded gun at her husband’s head upon finding him in bed with another woman. According to a police affidavit, Nina Thomas tracked down her husband at an short-term rental home in Austin on April 13 and found Earl Thomas and his brother in bed with two women. The affidavit says Nina admitted to pointing the pistol at Earl’s head “with the intent to scare him” but thought it was unloaded. She was arrested on a felony charge and denies the allegations.
UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs will open defense of their Super Bowl championship by hosting Houston on Sept. 10 in the NFL’s annual kickoff game — pending developments in the coronavirus pandemic, of course. The Texans won a regular-season game at Arrowhead Stadium in 2019, then blew a 24-0 lead in the divisional round of the playoffs. Another highlight of the opening weekend will have Tom Brady’s regular-season debut with Tampa Bay against Drew Brees at New Orleans on Sept. 13 — the first matchup of 40-plus quarterbacks in NFL history. The opening of SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area that Sunday night has the Rams hosting the Cowboys.
UNDATED (AP) — Andy Dalton essentially says a season of backing up Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys is halftime of his career. The 32-year-old former Cincinnati starter doesn't expect to play as the insurance policy for a two-time Pro Bowler who hasn't missed a game in his first four seasons. Dalton also doesn't think his days as a No. 1 quarterback in the NFL are over. The Bengals released him to clear the way for No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow to lead the franchise. Dalton believes a better market for quarterbacks will help him next offseason.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — IndyCar has gotten the green flag to finally start its season in Texas. The race will be run June 6 without spectators at Texas Motor Speedway. That was the next race on the series schedule that hadn’t been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. IndyCar President Jay Frye says IndyCar worked closely with TMS President Eddie Gossage, his track and public health officials on a plan to “ensure the safety of our event participants."
UNDATED (AP) — Some of the most dramatic cuts to athletics so far by an NCAA school have been made by St. Edward's University. The small, Division II school in Austin, Texas, has slashed five teams: the men's and women's golf teams, the men's and women's tennis teams and the men's soccer program. To survive, the teams would have to raise about $6.5 million combined by the end of May, and millions more in the five years after that. Those amounts wouldn't even fund athletic scholarships.