Military spouses recognized on national holiday

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (TNN) - Friday is a nationally recognized holiday: Military Spouse Appreciation Day.
The holiday is a chance for military spouses of all branches to be recognized for all the sacrifices they make as well. This includes active duty, guard reserve and retired spouses all around the country.
Tiffany Kelley. president of the Sheppard Air Force Base Spouses Club, said spouses that came before have paved the way for others now to operate while their spouses serve our country.
“Between having to move every two to four years, finding new schools, new employment career opportunities for spouses, those are just some of the obstacles that we face that might not be seen in the civilian sector," said Kelley.
The Sheppard Spouses Club originally had a spouse appreciation dinner event planned for this weekend but due to COVID-19 it is now rescheduled for August 29.
