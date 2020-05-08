One month later: MSU coach on the front lines

NEW YORK CITY, New York (TNN) - “This is it, let’s go, let’s just do what I can to help. I’m a small part of what so many people are doing," Midwestern State grad. asst. Alex Charlton said one month ago.
That was Charltonjust a few days after moving to New York to be a nurse at one of the busiest hospitals in Manhattan.
The Midwestern State graduate assistant football coach has been on the front lines and he says the situation now looks completely different than when he arrived.
“The first two weeks were what you would expect and what you’ve seen on the news in terms of patients," Charlton said. "Since then though, it has actually been really slow, kind of like a normal day in the ER.”
And he attributes the recent improvements to the steps we have all taken.
“The social distancing here definitely has prevented certain healthcare systems from being overwhelmed. “They certainly all were to start out, but once reinforcements arrived that kind of changed,” Charlton said. "Now people are just wondering if we overreacted and that is the best thing that could have happened. I would rather people wonder if we overreacted as opposed to underreacting.”
But it's not over.
Charlton urges everyone to keep doing their part because the next few weeks are important.
“We’re going to find out, number one, how contagious and how critical this virus can become because we are going to have to open up. We are also going to find out how well people follow those guidelines to prevent another outbreak from occurring.”
Charltons contract is set to expire at the end of the month but said he will stay if he is needed, especially if there is a second wave, but he looks forward to hopefully joining the Mustangs in the fall for football season.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.