Texoma hair salons begin reopening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hair salons are just some of the businesses allowed to reopen Friday in Texas.
Playing catch up after being closed for over a month, salons across Texoma are happy to be back open.
“We’ve missed them so much so it’s been really awesome to be back in the swing of things,” Cheryl Koetter, manager of Mode Hair Utopia said.
What helped this salon's crew over the last few weeks has been their customers' generosity.
“We've had people come and bring us food and gift cards so we can eat which is a blessing like we are just so overwhelmed with everything,” Koetter said.
To keep up with their backlog of appointments and to space everything out, they’ve extended their hours.
“We opened up on Mondays for now so we’ll keep Monday to Saturday to where we were closed on Mondays before so now we are open six day a week,” Sabra Diaz, owner of Mode Hair Utopia said.
They aren't the only ones with customers who are happy being back.
“They are ready to get back into the groove of working again and getting back out there in the community,” Kenda Rankin of Style It Up said.
She has never had to close up shop for more than a few days; the virus shut her down for weeks. On her first day back, business has been good and Kenda is glad to get to see her customers once again.
For stylists, today's reunion served with a gown and clippers is what they have been preparing for.
“They were like I am so itching to get my hands in hair and they’ll see everybody and all their clients will be like I can’t wait to see you,” Koetter said.
