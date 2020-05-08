Texoma’s Most Wanted - May 8

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.
If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Adrian Lee Gipson
Black Female
DOB: 01-09-93 Blk/Bro
136 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation
Hanna Hughes
White Female
DOB: 11-27-99 Blk/Bro
125 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Burglary of Habitation
Jewel Wayne Fletcher
Black Male
DOB: 05-28-96 Blk/Bro
155 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Unlawful Restraint: Exposure to Serious Bodily Injury
Lisa Hazelton
White Female
DOB: 06-01-69 Bro/Bro
180 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance
Troy Thaman
White Male
DOB: 04-24-90 Bro/Bro
180 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance
