Texoma’s Most Wanted - May 8

Every Friday the WFPD and Crime Stoppers release a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ)
May 8, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 10:35 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Adrian Lee Gipson

Black Female

DOB: 01-09-93 Blk/Bro

136 Lbs. / 5’04” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation

Hanna Hughes

White Female

DOB: 11-27-99 Blk/Bro

125 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Burglary of Habitation

Jewel Wayne Fletcher

Black Male

DOB: 05-28-96 Blk/Bro

155 Lbs. / 5’08” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Unlawful Restraint: Exposure to Serious Bodily Injury

Lisa Hazelton

White Female

DOB: 06-01-69 Bro/Bro

180 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance

Troy Thaman

White Male

DOB: 04-24-90 Bro/Bro

180 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance

