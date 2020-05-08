Three new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 74

“Sheridan Medical Lodge has had no presumed or active cases of COVID-19 in our building. Two of our staff members who traveled to Midland, TX to assist a long term care facility that has been affected by COVID-19, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Midland. These two staff members are under quarantine in Midland, TX currently. They have not left Midland since arriving to aid the facility, they have not had contact with anyone at our facility, and they will remain under quarantine in Midland, TX until the Wichita Falls health department allows them to return. We are blessed to have such a wonderful community of residents, families, and staff members who have been so patient throughout this process. We will continue to follow every CDC/CMS guideline as we have since the beginning of this crisis to protect our residents. We thank you for your continued support.” - Richard Miller, Administrator of Sheridan Medical Lodge.