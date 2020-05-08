Three new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 74

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Friday. There was also one new recovery.
There are now a total of 74 cases in Wichita County. One person has been hospitalized.
There have been 52 total recoveries, 2,590 negative tests and 2 deaths.
Case 72
The patient is 6 – 19 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a travel related case and the patient had no school or daycare exposure.
Monday, May 4, Senior Care Health and Rehabilitation released a statement that three employees had traveled to Midland, Texas to assist a sister facility who is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. While working in Midland, two of those employees tested positive for COVID-19, and as of Monday, the third employee’s test was pending. The two individuals who tested positive will remain in Midland until they are cleared by their Wichita Falls case manager. The third test result was received and is negative.
Cases 73 and 74
Both individuals are employed by Sheridan Medical Lodge in Burkburnett. Both volunteered to go and assist a sister facility in Midland who is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. Though the patients are not currently in Wichita County, per the Texas Department of State Health Services standards regarding case management, the case is considered within Wichita County’s jurisdiction due to the patient’s residence being within Wichita County. Both cases (73 and 74) will NOT be counted in Midland’s case count and will ONLY be counted within Wichita County’s total cases.
- Traveled to Midland on April 23 and have remained there since their arrival.
- Were tested in Midland on May 8.
- Positive test results were received in Midland on May 8.
- Both will remain in isolation in Midland until cleared by their case manager.
- Both individuals were asymptomatic at the time of testing and remain asymptomatic.
- The exposure occurred while working in Midland.
Case 73
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is in isolation recovering in Midland. This is a contact case.
Case 74
The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is in isolation recovering in Midland. This is a contact case.
Please see below a statement from Sheridan Medical Lodge.
“Sheridan Medical Lodge has had no presumed or active cases of COVID-19 in our building. Two of our staff members who traveled to Midland, TX to assist a long term care facility that has been affected by COVID-19, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Midland. These two staff members are under quarantine in Midland, TX currently. They have not left Midland since arriving to aid the facility, they have not had contact with anyone at our facility, and they will remain under quarantine in Midland, TX until the Wichita Falls health department allows them to return. We are blessed to have such a wonderful community of residents, families, and staff members who have been so patient throughout this process. We will continue to follow every CDC/CMS guideline as we have since the beginning of this crisis to protect our residents. We thank you for your continued support.” - Richard Miller, Administrator of Sheridan Medical Lodge.
