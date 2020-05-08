VITA tax prep reopens with safety measures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This week, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance service (VITA) has reopened with safety measures in place.
Inside, tables have been pushed together, sneeze guards have been put up and the amount of people that can be served at once has been reduced.
“They come in, they give us the paperwork, we screen them to get their tax prep done and they wait in their vehicles while we do the return,” Genevieve Anderson, VITA program director said.
When it comes to staff, Genevieve adds she's had fewer people able to help with filings.
“I don't have the number of volunteers either because there is still a lot of fear associated with this and I understand that completely and I don't fault anybody for that,” Anderson said.
The number of filings they can get through is down too.
“Instead of 50 or 60 a day now I’ve done the equivalent of one week in returns in six weeks,” Anderson said.
Rainer Hanold has been volunteering with VITA for 20 years and the virus hasn't stopped him from giving back.
“The service is going to continue we'll figure out a way to do it because the people that come here really cannot afford to go pay a paid preparer for the amount of money they make,” Hanold said.
While their hours are now more limited, VITA will try and maintain open in some capacity through the end of tax season.
You can follow the VITA Facebook page for the latest on their services.
To make an appointment call (940) 386-2924 and not 2-1-1.
