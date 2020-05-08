WF Health Center receives $567K to expand COVID-19 testing efforts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - North Central Texas Community Health Care Center in Wichita Falls has been awarded a federal grant of $567,379 to help expand the range of testing and testing-related activities in relation to the coronavirus, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Friday.
The funding was appropriated by Congress last month and comes through the Department of Health and Human Servies.
“In order to most effectively combat the spread of this dangerous virus in Texas, our health centers must be equipped to test for COVID-19 efficiently,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for further expanding access to testing in Wichita Falls.”
A total of $31,137,693 is being sent to support 72 different health centers across Texas.
