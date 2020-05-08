WF police arrest man for 7 warrants, 255 grams of meth

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested one man Thursday who was wanted for seven different warrants. Officers also discovered 255 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.
WFPD reports officers were patrolling around 4 p.m. when they saw a car traveling westbound on Central Freeway East. The car took the Waurika exit and came to a stop at a stop sign.
The officers saw the passenger side brake light was not working and then the driver made a turn without using their turn signal. The officers pulled the car over in the 2300 block of Waurika Freeway.
As the officer proceeded with the traffic stop, he saw the passenger door open and close and the passenger making movements in his seat.
The officer approached the car and both the driver and the passenger put their hands in the air in front of them.
WF police reports the passenger was identified as Corey Davis and a records check revealed he had a warrant out for his arrest. He was removed from the car and placed under arrest.
The officers checked their patrol car before putting Davis in the back seat. Officers then took Davis back out and searched him. They discovered a bag had been shoved under the driver’s seat directly where Davis had been sitting that was not there before.
The bag contained nine baggies of methamphetamine. The total weight of the baggies was 255 grams, or nine ounces.
Davis was charged with the following:
- Driving without a valid drivers license from 03/08/2019
- Possession of a controlled substance under one gram from 03/23/2019
- Failure to properly signal a lane change from 03/23/2019
- Driving without a valid drivers license 03/23/2019
- Speeding 75 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone from 11/27/2019
- No drivers license in possession from 11/27/2019
- Failing to report a change of address or name from 11/27/2019
- Manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance over 200 grams but under 400 grams
Davis’s total bond was set at $102,500 and he was also fined $2,144. He remains in the Wichita County Jail.
