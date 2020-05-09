Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three sisters who worked in Mexico’s government hospital system have been found murdered by strangling. The announcement Friday by authorities in the northern border state of Coahuila is stirring new alarm in Mexico, where attacks on health care workers have occurred across the nation amid the coronavirus outbreak. Two of the sisters were nurses and the third was a hospital administrator, but there is no immediate evidence that Thursday's attack was related to their work. Meanwhile, the mayor of the border city of Ciudad Juarez announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Mayor Armando Cabada says he has no symptoms, but Chihuahua state's governor says he is self-isolating due to contacts with Cabada.