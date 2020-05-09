Lone Star Car show benefits P.E.T.S. and WF Area Food Bank

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Lone Star Muscle Cars and 104.7 The Bear hosted their car show today in a cruise style, due to social distancing.
“This is kind of the only scheduled date that hasn’t gotten bumped, so we are instead of doing a car show where they're all sitting together we're going to do a car show in motion,” said Lone Star Muscle Cars Manager Ernie McConnell. “So basically the cars will be cruising all through Wichita Falls.”
All proceeds from the car show go to P.E.T.S. Spay and Neuter Clinic and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
“It's a big deal because the food bank has depleted a lot of their resources, and P.E.T.S. has been closed since COVID-19 so this is going to give them some energy to get back going again,” said McConnell.
“Right now the need is even more than usual,” said Director Assistant of P.E.T.S. Linda Casper. “Usually we supplement the food but right now we're filling a full month supply for our clients.”
The original plan was for all the cars to be in one spot, but they decided on a cruise drive to be safe.
“They’ll be doing zig zags downtown and we’ll end up at the Wichita Raceway Park,” said McConnell. “We all kind of put this thing together so we could have a little bit of fun.”
