Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

ONLINE THREAT-WALMART
Texas man accused of online threat mentioning Walmart
HORIZON CITY, Texas (AP) — The FBI said Saturday that a 29-year-old Texas man has been arrested, accused of making online threats that included a photo of a weapon and a reference to Walmart. The FBI said it received a tip on Thursday evening about a social media post with a picture of a weapon. The FBI said 29-year-old Alex R. Barron of Horizon City was identified as the owner of the account. He was arrested Friday evening. Horizon City is located about 20 miles southeast of El Paso, where a shooter on Aug. 3, 2019, opened fire at a Walmart. Twenty-three people were killed in that attack.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HARVESTERS
Harvesters struggle to recruit foreign crews during pandemic
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — With the start of the winter wheat harvest just weeks away, U.S. harvesters are struggling to get the foreign workers they usually rely on to run their combines. Embassies have been shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic and governments have closed their borders. Overseas workers who already have visas cannot get on a flight, and those who can travel would be quarantined on arrival. Harvesters are trying to hire American workers to fill the gap, but many lack the skills or desire to work in agriculture. Up to half of the workers who harvest U.S. grain crops usually are seasonal foreign workers.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TURKEY HUNTING
Not giving it up cold turkey: Bird hunters just winging it
FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has canceled dozens of spring traditions, but turkey hunting is going on largely unfettered. Forty-nine states host a spring turkey hunt every year. The birds, whose domesticated cousins grace Thanksgiving tables from Hawaii to Maine, are among America’s greatest conservation success stories. The hunt is taking on a new look in some parts of the country this year due to social distancing laws. Many states, including Maine, are requiring out-of-state residents to self quarantine for two weeks when they enter the state. Other states, including Kansas, have suspended the sale of turkey permits to non-residents to reduce spread of the coronavirus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Deaths in Texas from COVID-19 increase to 1,049
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials say the number of COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state increased by 45 on Saturday to a total of 1,049. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,251 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 37,860. There were 1,219 new cases of the virus reported the day before. The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
BORDER WALL-TEXAS
US awards border wall contract in Texas to begin in 2021
HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government has awarded a $275 million border wall contract for construction that would begin in South Texas in January, at the start of President Donald Trump’s second term if he is re-elected. Caddell Construction Company, based in Montgomery, Alabama, won the contract to build 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) of barriers in and around Laredo, Texas, a city of 260,000 people on the Rio Grande, the river that runs between Texas and Mexico.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CITY WORKERS FURLOUGHED
Dallas furloughs city workers after virus crushes finances
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas city officials say they are furloughing about 500 employees for 2 1/2 months after the economic crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic decimated city finances. In a letter sent Friday to employees, City Manager T.C. Broadnax said the economic shutdown imposed by the outbreak of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, is expected to cause a $25 million budget shortfall this year. He said the pandemic also is expected to cause a budget shortfall in the next budget year of $73 million to $134 million. The furlough is to run from next Wednesday through July 31.
FATAL POLICE SHOOTING
Police: Man fatally shot by officer after 'violent struggle'
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a man was fatally shot after he became involved in a “violent struggle" with an officer while being arrested for driving while intoxicated. Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard says the 48-year-old man was stopped for speeding on a freeway around 1:15 a.m. Friday. After the driver showed signs of intoxication, the officer began to place him under arrest. But police say a struggle ensued in which the suspect grabbed the officer's stun gun. Slinkard says the suspect ignored verbal commands from the officer, who then fired his gun, hitting the man at least twice.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-SALON
Ted Cruz gets haircut at salon whose owner flouted orders
DALLAS (AP) — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz says his first haircut in three months was at Dallas salon whose owner was put in jail this week for violating emergency health orders and keeping her business open. Cruz on Friday got his hair cut at Salon à la Mode one day after owner Shelley Luther was released from jail. Luther had been behind bars for less than 48 hours after a Dallas judge sentenced her to a week in prison for defying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency orders that did not allow hair salons to remain open. Friday was the first day barbershops and hair salon could reopen in Texas.
MAN HIT ON RUNWAY
Jetliner hits and kills man on Texas airport runway
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A man was struck and killed by a commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport. Authorities say it happened Thursday night at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says the pilot of a Southwest Airlines flight from Dallas reported seeing a person on the runway shortly after touching down at 8:12 p.m. The driver of an airport operations vehicle later found the body. Airport spokesman Bryce Dubee says the man was not authorized to be on the runway at the time. Officials haven't released his identity or said if he was an airport employee.
PRIEST-SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
San Antonio-area priest removed after misconduct allegations
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest has been removed from the pastorate of a suburban San Antonio church after the archdiocese received two allegations of sexual misconduct. The San Antonio archdiocese says Monsignor Carlos Davalos has been removed as pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes and suspended from the ministry pending an investigation. In a letter to parishioners, Archbishop Gustavo Garcia Siller said Davalos is accused of sending sexually inappropriate texts to an adult parishioner earlier this year and sexually inappropriate comments to a minor in 2013. Davalos has declined comment.