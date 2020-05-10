Nail salons in WF open back up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Nail salons have opened their doors for the first time since the pandemic shut them down.
“We're not taking any walk-ins right now, and we're trying to keep it under 10 people in here,” said Nail Retreat employee Bo Chow.
Right now, Nail Retreat in Wichita Falls is operating by appointment only.
“We’re giving ourselves enough time to sanitize in between clients,” said Chow.
All clients are required to wear masks while in the nail salon.
“We are sanitizing in between, wiping down all the chairs and I’m even sanitizing the nail polish bottles,” said Chow.
Clients are also asked to wash their hands as soon as they walk in.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.