After a comfortable Monday afternoon, thunderstorms move in tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The latest edition of the 7-day forecast offers multiple chances of rain and the first comes tonight. Rain chances are not very good during the daylight hours today. We are expecting mostly cloudy skies, a southeast breeze and high temperatures in the upper 70s.
Our high-res future tracker shows thunderstorms over West Texas, moving into Texoma this evening bringing heavy downpours, gusty winds and thunder, and lightning. Rain will probably linger in the area after midnight. The rain chances we see for Tuesday will be best during the morning hours, and severe thunderstorms are part of the forecast for Wednesday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
