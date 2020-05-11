Coronavirus affecting meat prices

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Anyone planning to fire up their grill anytime soon should also prepare for higher prices on meat, and limits on how much meat they can purchase at a time.
With processing plants across the country shutting down, local shops are taking the hit when those prices rise.
“Beef prices are going up and it’s just recently started,” said Owner of McBride’s Steakhouse Ford Swanson. “Things were holding steady at the beginning of this issue and then it’s been the last two weeks we have seen a steady increase with starting this week.”
Pork and beef product prices have more than doubled in the last week due to Covid-19.
“There has been a significant increase the demand here for more product, and we can get it but we’re going to have to pay dearly for it, or in some cases we can’t get it,” said Swanson.
Zeke’s Barbecue in Wichita Falls says they’re cutting back on the production of beef and brisket for the time being, and limiting the amount of meat that can be purchased.
“If I were to go buy a brisket right now from one of my wholesalers, it would be over six dollars a pound which is over twice what it should be,” said Caleb Jordan with Jordan Craft Barbecue.
Jordan says their prices went from two weeks ago being just over two dollars for prime brisket to now being over six dollars.
