COVID-19: City reports 6 new cases, one new death Monday, 598 total in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has confirmed six new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and one additional death, as of 4:00 p.m. on May 11, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 598: 234 active, 314 listed as recovered and 50 deaths.
All this information can be found on a comprehensive dashboard at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19
This is the current community exposure site list. Exposure sites will be removed after two weeks.
Buffalo Wild Wings: 6320 19th St., Lubbock
Through its investigations into the positive COVID-19 cases, the Health Department has identified Buffalo Wild Wings at 6320 19th Street as a possible community exposure site. The exposure date is May 6 from 9:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Family Dollar: 106 North University Ave, Lubbock
- 4/6 12 pm -6 pm
- 4/7 9 am to 5 pm
- 4/8 2 pm to 8 pm
- 4/10 2 pm to 6 pm
- 4/13 9 am to 3 pm
Walgreens Pharmacy: 3404 Indiana Ave, Lubbock
- 4/20 8 am to 5 pm
- 4/21 8 am to 5 pm
Burger King: 7006 University, Lubbock
- 4/23 8 am to 3 pm
- 4/24 8 am to 3 pm
- 4/25 8 am to 3 pm
- 4/27 8 am to 4 pm
- 4/28 8 am to 4 pm
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.