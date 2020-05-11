COVID-19: City reports 6 new cases, one new death Monday, 598 total in Lubbock County

COVID-19 CASE BREAKDOWN (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
March 21, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 6:50 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has confirmed six new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), and one additional death, as of 4:00 p.m. on May 11, 2020. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 598: 234 active, 314 listed as recovered and 50 deaths.

All this information can be found on a comprehensive dashboard at www.mylubbock.us/COVID19

COVID-19 UPDATED MAPS 5-11-20 530P
COVID-19 UPDATED MAPS 5-11-20 530P (Source: KCBD)

This is the current community exposure site list. Exposure sites will be removed after two weeks.

Buffalo Wild Wings: 6320 19th St., Lubbock

Through its investigations into the positive COVID-19 cases, the Health Department has identified Buffalo Wild Wings at 6320 19th Street as a possible community exposure site. The exposure date is May 6 from 9:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Family Dollar: 106 North University Ave, Lubbock

  • 4/6 12 pm -6 pm
  • 4/7 9 am to 5 pm
  • 4/8 2 pm to 8 pm
  • 4/10 2 pm to 6 pm
  • 4/13 9 am to 3 pm

Walgreens Pharmacy: 3404 Indiana Ave, Lubbock

  • 4/20 8 am to 5 pm
  • 4/21 8 am to 5 pm

Burger King: 7006 University, Lubbock

  • 4/23 8 am to 3 pm
  • 4/24 8 am to 3 pm
  • 4/25 8 am to 3 pm
  • 4/27 8 am to 4 pm
  • 4/28 8 am to 4 pm

Other South Plains Cases

