MPEC faces hardships during Coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls hotel-motel tax funds both the MPEC and the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
But shutdowns caused by COVID-19 mean less revenue coming in for these places.
“In March we saw a decrease of about 32% in revenues from March of the prior year,” Jessica Williams, CFO for the city of Wichita Falls said.
For the MPEC, the last few months have been met with many event cancellations and tough decisions.
“No events, no concessions, no money of any kind coming in right now so we are hurting pretty bad,” Michael Tipton, general manager for the MPEC said.
The majority of their staff had to be furloughed to help cut costs.
“When people are not staying in hotels and motels and generating that tax then it affects our funding base,” Tipton said.
The plan now is to start hosting events by July. With new dates being announced for concerts and shows coming soon, Tipton says he’s looking on the bright side in these times of hardship.
“Venues our size are going to come back first, it’s the 50,000 seat arenas that it’s going to take them forever to get back,” Tipton said.
