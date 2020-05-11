Senior Spotlight: Henrietta baseball

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - Like many,... the Henrietta baseball team came in with high hopes for the 2020 season.
The Bearcats hadn’t won a playoff series since 2014 but were hoping to end that drought this year.
“I bet we could have gone farther than we did last year," Henrietta baseball senior Garret Jackson said. "We had a lot better mentality than we did last year and a lot better skills.”
“I think we definitely could have gone farther than we did last year,” Henrietta baseball senior Connor Mitchell said. "We fought hard last year and things didn’t go our way. This year, we could have paved our own path into the playoffs.
And leading the way would have been the four seniors, looking for a great end to their high school careers but also one final time playing with the guys they have created such a special bond with.
“We’ve played together, before just high school," Henrietta baseball senior Landry Bennett said. "We’ve been playing on tournament teams since we’ve grown up, played against each other on tournament teams and we just had fun together.”
“It was fun, always, always a joy," Henrietta baseball senior Seth Roberts said. “I’m not always the biggest person on other sports but with them, it was always a joy.”
But even though their senior season is over, their time as Bearcats isn’t something they will soon forget.
“All the lessons I’ve learned from my coaches and teachers about how to be a man," Bennett said.
“How to take things, let them roll off your shoulders," Jackson said. "How to work hard, have a good work ethic.”
“I will always remember this place for (good) times and sad parts I had here," Roberts said.
“All the memories, every bus ride on the way to games, every win," Mitchell said. "I’m going to remember it for the rest of my life and it means a lot to me.”
