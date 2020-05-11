STATE UPDATE: One new case reported in SWOK

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Monday numbers show small increases in both confirmed cases and deaths related to COVID-19.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 24 new cases and two deaths were reported on Monday morning.
Grady County showed the only new confirmed case in Southwest Oklahoma.
Jackson County had its first COVID related death over the weekend. We are waiting for more details on the victim.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
