United Regional HCS staff members take group photo

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monday is the start of National Hospital Week but because of the pandemic, United Regional Health Care System had to find a new way to celebrate the week.
So nearly 200 staff members gathered under the skybridge at the hospital for a socially-distant group photo.
Each staff member wore a mask and a T-shirt that read “Together we’ve got this! Conquering COVID-19, 2020.”
“The United Regional staff has done an awesome job, not only over the last several weeks with regard to the COVID crisis, but over the last year,” said Phyllic Cowling, president and CEO of United Regional Health Care System. “A lot of changes in our organization, but as it relates to COVID, this team has rocked it. I just want to continue to say thank you to our entire team, and how proud I am to be apart of this incredible team.”
Cowling says each of the system’s 2,500 employees are dedicated to taking care of Texoma during this pandemic.
