WF police arrest two for drug possession, tampering with evidence

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested two people for drug possession and tampering with evidence Saturday.
WFPD reports officers did a records check on a car just before 8 p.m. and it revealed there was an unconfirmed insurance status on the vehicle and it had been handled for failure to maintain financial responsibility as of August 2019.
Officers tried to stop the car at Humphreys Street but the driver, Christopher Douglas, kept driving. Douglas pulled in behind a car wash and threw a small bag out of his car before fleeing the scene.
After a short pursuit, Douglas pulled over in the 800 block of Flood Street and officers arrested him for evading arrest.
Officers then returned to the car wash to find the bag that was thrown by Douglas. Upon their arrival, several people at the car wash said Douglas had thrown the bag towards the soda machines.
A man, Steve Calicutt, was seated near the soda machines and officers saw he had large bulges in his pants and a bag near him.
They detained Calicutt and he admitted he grabbed the bag after Douglas had thrown it out of the car. Calicutt was taken into custody as well.
The bag contained methamphetamine and weighed 25.9 grams.
Douglas was charged with the following:
- Tampering with evidence
- Manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance under 400 grams.
- Evading arrest
Douglas’ total bond was set at $120,000 and he has been released from the Wichita County Jail on bond.
Calicutt was charged with the following:
- A warrant for driving while intoxicated from 01/05/2020
- Tampering with evidence
- Possession of a controlled substance over two grams but under 400 grams
Calicutt’s total bond was set at $35,750 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
