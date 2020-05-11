WF resident killed in motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls resident was killed Sunday around 8 p.m. in a motorcycle crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Texas DPS reports Tyler Michael Ramsey, 29, was traveling south on FM 369 about half a mile south of Burkburnett when he left the roadway and drove into the west barrow ditch.
Ramsey drove through a fence, struck a tree and was thrown from the motorcycle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Robert Woodruff.
The crash is still under investigation.
