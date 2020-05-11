WFPD honors fallen officers at Memorial Ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department kicked off National Police Week Monday with their annual Memorial Ceremony.
Each year they remember the seven Wichita Falls officers who have died in the line of duty in the force’s 130 year history.
They also remember officers who died across Texas and the nation.
“This is basically a week where we pay honor to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Officer Jeff Hughes, Wichita Falls PD. "One officer is one too many so to just pay honor to those who have made that ultimate sacrifice for the community they’re protecting, it’s very heartfelt.”
Because of the pandemic, the department recorded their service last week, spent the weekend putting a video together and then shared it with the public.
