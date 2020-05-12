Anonymous donor drops off yard signs for WF Area Food Bank

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An anonymous donor generously dropped off yard signs that read “Pray for a cure” and “Pray for america” for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
They’ll now begin selling them to raise money.
“We are going to use these as a way to raise money for the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank we have them here on site at TNT Signs and Graphics," said Simon Welch, WF Area Food Bank marketing director. "You can come and pick them up or we can even deliver them to you.”
You can get one of these signs for any donation amount and they are first come, first serve.
