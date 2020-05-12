Dairy farmers still having to cut back on milk production

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After milk prices fell almost 40 percent last month, dairy farmers are still seeing an impact from COVID-19.
Farmers are having to cut back 10 percent on their milk production from what their March production was, to make sure they are below that.
Windthorst Dairy Nutrition Specialist Ben Smith says the problem right now is having too many cows.
“They're still having to cut production 10 percent and it's really hurting their bottom lines, because if there was to be any profit in the dairy business it would be in the bottom 10% of milk that they produce,” said Windthorst Dairyman Terry Schroeder.
The over production of milk is due to places like schools and restaurants being closed, meaning no one is buying bulk orders of milk.
“What that's doing is getting rid of the milk on the market, so it's just a little over production of milk right now,” said Smith.
The question raises, what happens with all the extra milk?
“Well they’re doing different things with it,” said Smith. “People are feeding whole milk to the cows when normally they would be feeding milk replacement powder.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.