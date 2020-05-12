Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program begins in Texoma

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is opening this week in Vernon and Graham. It started last week in Wichita Falls.
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank said the voucher program provides fresh fruits and veggies to qualified seniors and WIC participants.
Many of these seniors and families have to choose between buying groceries and paying for their utilities or medications.
“We want to make sure that the main purpose of this is to promote the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables from the farmers market and to their daily diet for the seniors and the women and children," said Michelle Oates, WF Area Food Bank administrative director.
Seniors can get vouchers at the Martin Luther King Center and the North Texas Food Pantry with an I.D.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.