Governor Abbott extends COVID-19 Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties

“As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority remains the health and safety of all Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “By extending the disaster declaration, we are ensuring that Texas has the resources and capabilities in place to safely and strategically open the state while containing the spread of this virus. As we move forward in our response, I urge all Texans to continue following the health and safety guidelines laid out by the CDC and Texas’ team of medical experts.”