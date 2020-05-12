Governor Abbott extends COVID-19 Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation extending his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to COVID-19.
The original Disaster Declaration was issued on March 13 and extended on April 12, the Disaster Declaration provides the state a number of resources to effectively serve Texans as the Lone Star State continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority remains the health and safety of all Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “By extending the disaster declaration, we are ensuring that Texas has the resources and capabilities in place to safely and strategically open the state while containing the spread of this virus. As we move forward in our response, I urge all Texans to continue following the health and safety guidelines laid out by the CDC and Texas’ team of medical experts.”
According to Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, A state of disaster may not continue for more than 30 days unless renewed by the governor. The legislature by law may terminate a state of disaster at any time. On termination by the legislature, the governor shall issue an executive order ending the state of disaster.
