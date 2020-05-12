MSU Texas graduate drowns in deep water at Turner Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Midwestern State University graduate drowned Sunday at Turner Falls, Oklahoma, according to The Wichitan.
The report says the victim, Naga Subhash Moturu, 26, drowned while swimming in deep water area of the blue hole pool with friends.
Moturu was an international student and his sister, Mrudalini Moturu, is trying to raise funds to send her brother’s body home to their mother in India.
If you would like to donate, Mrudalini has created a GoFundMe that can be found by clicking here.
