One new COVID-19 case in Wichita County, total now 76

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Tuesday.
There are now a total of 76 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 52 total recoveries, 2,754 negative tests and 2 deaths.
There are 22 patients who are still recovering from the virus.
Case 76
The patient is between the ages of 6 - 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no school or daycare exposure. This is a community spread case.
