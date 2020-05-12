Stray storms possible Tuesday, Severe storms forecast Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wednesday is a First Alert weather day. It is a similar weather scenario to last Thursday when we had isolated thunderstorms develop out to the West and move slowly East, producing very large hail and strong winds. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out with the storms we see Wednesday evening. This morning, we’ve seen some heavy downpours with lightning, sweep east across Texoma. Thanks to a stationary boundary that is not expected to move much today. we expect to see about a 15-degree difference in temperatures this afternoon from south to north, where places like Graham make it to near 80°, parts of Southwest Oklahoma stay in the 60s. The chance of thunderstorms will stay with us into the afternoon but they will be isolated, and the best chance of rain will be down by Jacksboro and Bowie.