City of WF releases facility reopening schedule

The city’s primary focus remains on the health and safety of employees, customers, and the community. To ensure this, new guidelines will be implemented at all city facilities. Hand sanitizing stations will be located at the entrance of every facility and department. Employees and the public are required to utilize the stations when entering and exiting. Employees and the public must maintain a minimum of 6-foot distance when possible. Employees will be asked to wear a mask when they are not able to maintain 6-foot distance.