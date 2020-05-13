City of WF releases facility reopening schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls will reopen several facilities to the public starting Monday, May 18.
One of the facilities reopening is City Hall: Which operates Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Listed below are other facilities reopening with full public access Monday:
- Wichita Falls Regional Airport
- Kickapoo Airport
- Convention and Visitors Bureau
- MLK Center
- Municipal Court
- Transfer Station
- Weeks Golf Course
Exact reopening dates are still to be determined for the following:
- Wichita Falls Central Fire Station
- MPEC
- Castaway Cove
- Lucy Park Log Cabin and pool
- The Wichita Falls Sports Complex
- Recreational facilities
- Plastic recycling drop-off
City Council meetings will be open to the public but the seating capacity in the Council Chambers will be limited to 25 percent. Citizens can still email comments to councilmeetingquestions@wichitafallstx.gov and they will be read aloud during the meeting.
The Wichita Falls Library has already began their phased-in approach for reopening. You can click here or call (940) 767-0868 if you would like more information.
The Wichita Falls Public Transportation System (FallsRide) will continue to implement social distancing and maintain reduced seating to approximately 50 percent of normal capacity. Passengers are encouraged to use electronic fare cards that can be obtained at the Travel Center Downtown.
The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District and the Animal Services Center will remain appointment based. The COVID-19 Hotline is (940) 761-7909 and its hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The press release can be found below:
The Utility Collections department is still encouraging citizens to make payments online, via mail or the drop box when possible. Please be aware, there maybe longer than normal wait times when paying inside City Hall due to social distancing. Accounts that qualify for cut-off due to non-payment, can call 940-761-7414 to setup a payment plan.
The city’s primary focus remains on the health and safety of employees, customers, and the community. To ensure this, new guidelines will be implemented at all city facilities. Hand sanitizing stations will be located at the entrance of every facility and department. Employees and the public are required to utilize the stations when entering and exiting. Employees and the public must maintain a minimum of 6-foot distance when possible. Employees will be asked to wear a mask when they are not able to maintain 6-foot distance.
It is important to note, Municipal Court, located at 611 Bluff Street, must follow the Office of Court Administration (OCA) guidelines and therefore will have different procedures in place.
- All visitors will be required to wear a face covering.
- A limit of two visitors at a time will be allowed inside the building to conduct business.
- Visitors will have their temperature taken before entry is allowed. If you are experiencing an increased body temperature you may be required to wait outside until it is within allowable range. Temperatures that equal 100 degrees or greater will not be allowed entry at that time.
- Social distancing of 6-foot will be adhered to at all times.
- Staff will assist with entry and exit to the building. Please be prepared for longer wait times.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.