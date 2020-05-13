City of WF to use noise from clappers, propane cannons to disperse egrets

The City of Wichita Falls has worked with property owners in the area to obtain permission to disperse the habitat in this area. Subsequently, the public may see City workers and equipment working in the identified area. Habitat hazing will begin on May 13, 2020. It is anticipated that the project will last approximately 7 days. During this time there will be noise made with clappers, and propane cannons, to help relocate the egrets. The noise making equipment will be used from the time frame of sunrise to sunset, to help relocate the egrets. The cost of the rehabilitation will be paid for using funds generated from the City of Wichita Falls Airport activities. As a result, there will be no tax funds used to mitigate this problem